Kindly Share This Story:

You would mistake it for a political rally, but no, it was the reception of the new leader of Tijjaniyya, the former Emir of Kano and former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in Sokoto.

The Tijjaniyya is an Islamic sect with apparently huge following in the north and with Sanusi II as its new leader, the group prayed for peace to return to Nigeria and particularly put an end to insurgency in the north.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: