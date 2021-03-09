Breaking News
Ronaldo’s Juventus beaten by Porto on away goals in Champions League

Juventus Champions League
FC Porto’s Portugese defender Pepe (L), wearing a band-aid after receiving a headbutt on a corner kick, holds hand with Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Juventus Turin and FC Porto on March 9, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Sergio Oliveira’s extra-time free-kick sent Porto through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals despite a 3-2 loss at Juventus in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Leading 2-1 from last month’s first leg in Portugal, Oliveira’s first-half penalty increased Porto’s advantage but Juventus levelled the tie through two goals from Federico Chiesa, which came either side of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi’s red card.

Oliveira then rifled home a low free-kick on 115 minutes, which passed through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Adrien Rabiot’s header in reply coming in vain for Juventus.

