‘Ronaldo was a wrong signing’ ― Former Juventus president

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes the Old Lady were wrong to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and hits out at Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici.

Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Porto last night.

“Ronaldo was a wrong signing, absolutely,” the former Juventus President told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“I had said it on his very first day at Juventus. He is a great champion, but he is too expensive. Now it’s up to Juventus. They’ve been paying him €1m per goal. Agnelli must be self-critical, but he doesn’t have great collaborators”.

“I don’t blame Pirlo. I hired Ferrara and it was not a positive experience. Agnelli took a risk with him. He didn’t want Sarri, but he accepted him because Paratici and Nedved had pushed to hire him. Juventus need to rebuild now,” he added.

Pavel Nedved made headlines as he vented his frustration by kicking the pitchside advertisement boards after the final whistle last night.

“I’ve known him as a great champion, but he is not capable of being the Juventus Vice-President. They should think again about his role within the club,” Cobolli Gigli said.

“He didn’t attend Allegri’s last press conference and I didn’t like that. I know they were not on good terms. He claimed he was abroad, but it’s true, he was in Italy. He doesn’t have the Juventus style.

“The club should free Ronaldo at the end of the season and the same goes for Paratici. Maybe Agnelli had promoted him to remove him from his position afterwards. This could be the scenario.”

