Rohr tempts Bassey, Ofoborh to join Aribo, Balogun in Super Eagles

Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr is keeping tabs on Glasgow Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey and Bournemouth-owned midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, who has signed a pre-contract with the Light Blues, with a view to a possible invitation to the Super Eagles in future.

Aribo has emerged as a key player for the Super Eagles since starring on his debut against Ukraine, starting all their matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, while Balogun is one of the senior players in the current Super Eagles squad having made his debut seven years ago.

Former Leicester City defender Bassey, who is also eligible to wear the colours of the English and Italian national teams through residency and birth respectively, is pushing for a starting spot at Rangers after shining mostly off the bench.

Ofoborh is provisionally cap-tied to Nigeria after playing for the Flying Eagles at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup and could make the step up to the Super Eagles if he impresses at Rangers as from next season.

“It would be great for our players – Balogun and Aribo – if Rangers won the title,” Rohr said to Daily Record.

“We have been watching Rangers a lot and scouting all their games and there’s also Calvin Bassey and Nnamdi Ofoborh who is an Under-20 international who both have Nigerian roots so the challenge is there for them to join them.

“It is great that they are getting so much exposure and success at a club the size of Rangers and, as well as domestically, they have played at a very high level in Europe.”

