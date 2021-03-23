Right migration policies, partnerships can bring positive economic devt,says Farouq

Kindly Share This Story:

*As Nigeria, Switzerland celebrate 10 years of bilateral cooperation

ABUJA–MINISTER of Humanity Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiya Umar Farouq,has observed that right migration policies and partnerships can bring positive economic development to both destination and origin countries as well as migrants themselves.

This was as she lamented the challenges associated with management of migration, adding that “the situation is even worse with the alarming increase in the volume, complexity and threat in international migration.”

The minister spoke , Tuesday,at the occasion of 10th anniversary of Nigeria-Switzerland bilateral cooperation,held in Abuja.

“Suffice it to say that there is no time in the history of international relationship that the management of migration across international borders has been easy or free from numerous and diverse challenges.

“Nevertheless, irrespective of the difficulties in logistics and politics, empirical record shows that with right policies and partnerships, migration can always bring about positive economic and development impact to both the destination and origin countries as well as migrants themselves. Indeed, no single state or organization can manage migration alone,”she said at the event which had a delegation of the Switzerland Government,led by Karin Keller-Stutter,a member of Swiss Federal Council.

The minister said she was particularly pleased “because of the uniqueness of this decade-long exemplary relationship between Nigeria and Switzerland”, especially “as it is built on mutual trust, respect, progress and openness.”

“For us in Nigeria, it is a celebration of success,”Farouq said, adding,”I must state that Nigeria believes in strategic collaboration and partnership and has engaged and entered into bilateral and

multilateral partnership both intra and intercontinental.”

According to her,” In all this, the Nigeria/Switzerland bilateral partnership is outstanding and enjoys a unique kind of strategic relationship based on mutual trust and respect for each other.”

” Permit me to state that our partnership with the Swiss in all its ramifications is often used as a reference point in our diplomatic engagements with other nations.

“The Nigeria-Swiss Bilateral Partnership on Migration conducted under the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for instance has proven to be a model of diplomatic pragmatism on issues of common interest specifically relating to migration,”she further said.

She spoke further”This strong migration partnership between Nigeria and Switzerland was signed in 2011. It aimed at intensifying the cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration especially in ensuring humane and dignified return of irregular migrants from Switzerland to Nigeria with benefits attached to facilitate their reintegration into the society.

“The partnership has over the years expanded to provide a number of laudable projects targeted towards better management of migration in Nigeria and mainstreaming migration into development. Prominent among the projects is consolidating migration governance architecture which has facilitated the decentralization of migration governance to the Nigerian six geopolitical zones and institutionalizing a whole of government and whole of society approach in migration governance by integrating the civil society organisations and the academia into the architecture.

“I wish to add that other projects include the NESTLE initiative which was another of such pragmatic solutions designed and implemented to directly benefit the Nigeria youths; capacity building initiatives for our border and trafficking in Person agencies as well as police cooperation etc. All of these are a reflection of the mutual trust built over the past 10 years.

” Nigeria, beyond the focus on international migration, our priority is also to address the situation of internal displacement being experienced in some parts of the country. People do not get displaced by choice; rather they are forced to leave their habitual place of residence as a result of complex humanitarian conditions.

Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the relevant agencies under its supervision, is evolving radical and creative approach to shift from a relief dependent measures to a more concrete and protection oriented strategies and durable solution options in response to the huge displacement profiles in Nigeria.

“This is inspired by the need to shift from the application of ad-hoc strategies to developing and institutionalize a more sustainable and coordinated process that derives from the principle of the Kampala Convention in addressing future displacement challenges in Nigeria while utilizing a humanitarian development peace nexus approach in all interventions and response.

“Again Switzerland is among the countries extending solidarity to us in addressing the issue of insurgency causing internal displacement and providing support in humanitarian interventions especially in the North East. We appreciate this tremendous support. Equally we are also grateful to the international community for their various supports.”

