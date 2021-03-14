Review education sector curriculum to adopt digital technologies – Centre tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Centre for Information Technology And Development, CITAD has called on the Federal government to review the education sector curriculum to adopt digital technologies to aid teaching and learning in the country.

The Centre made the call in a communique issued by it Communication Officer, Ali Sabo after a one day zoom meeting it organized on Digital Transformation of Educational Sector with the theme “Creativity and Innovation in the Deployment of ICTs in Schools to Prepare Digital Nigerians for the Digital Economy.”

Sabo said reveiwing the educational sector curriculum will help the students to compete globally with other students.

He said, “The rapid evolution of digital is having a significant impact on corporate industries and is serving to provide exciting new opportunities, maximize efficiencies, increase collaboration and reduce costs

“As the educational sector becomes more competitive, digital transformation is now becoming a necessary means of survival as this new digital world requires educators to adapt and adopt digital technologies, methodologies and mindsets.

“The Federal government should mainstream innovation into school’s curriculum to foster better learning outcomes.

“There is need to review the present curriculum to further update more digital skills. Proper integration of technology in the learning environment gives children the opportunity to develop social interaction and collaboration.

“Government both at state and national level should leverage on the capabilities of the present-day technology and continuously stay updated.

“If the schools can be digitally transformed it will help the students to be independent even after school because they can use the knowledge they get to empower themselves and others in the society,” he said.

Sabo further said, “Mobile network providers should support accessibility in schools by keying to universal service provision principles in addition to their statutory commitment to the Universal Service Provision fund (USPF).

“ICT too should be integrated in teacher recruitment, deployment and retention and train those teachers on digital skills to impart knowledge to the wider students.

“Similarly, there is need to enroll teachers and educationists in ICT skills training for them to understand the current practices in the education sector.

“Educators to guide children to interact using technology and highlight how this integration forms playful play structures for both the students and their peers

“Parents and teachers to provide children with opportunities to express their creativity through color, music, dance etc,” Sabo however stated.

