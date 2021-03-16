Revealing the motivating capacity of Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri in serial entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

In a recent spotlight by StatePress on the notable achievements, prospects and potentiality of a fast rising Nigerian Serial Entrepreneur, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri, we realised that her passion and dynamism in the entrepreneurial industry is second to none. She has also remained a Humanitarian, a Real Estate Entrepreneur, a Fashion Designer and certified Public Speaker.

Born on the 20th Of May 1992 with 3siblings into the family of Sir and Lady Walter Ekwubiri, the young and vibrant Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri envisages the dreams of a greater Africa and is determined to actualize her dream as she continues to accelerate the pace of success in her career engagements.

Haven engaged a successful 7years of experience in entrepreneurship, Social Enterprise and Enterprise Development, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has remained unequivocally consistent in evolving into a better version of herself. Hailing from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, Ogenna Walter was born In the South-Western Part of Nigeria, and was later raised In the Northern part of the country.

Considering a review on her academic background, we uncovered that she bagged her first degree in International Relations from Imo State University and later received several other certifications on Entrepreneural Management from Enterprise Development Centre of the Prestigious Lagos Business School. She received other certifications In Leadership, Enterprise Development, Business Development and Public Speaking.

However, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is currently the founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative which is a Pan African Movement geared towards securing a better future for women and youths. She also established other brands and organizations including, Havillah Walter Company, which consults for real estate Investment and Development, Business Development and Sales Generation, Space Management and Content Creation.; Ogenna Walter Luxe which is a Nigerian Luxury Fashion and beauty Company and Grandeur Lifestyle Abuja which is a multi brand hub For Entrepreneurs In the Creative Sector. She has however become a mentor to young aspiring enterprising with emphasis on her undaunted focus and prospective vision.

