Retreat: Gov Diri tasks cabinet members on economy diversification

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has charged members of his cabinet to explore ways to actualise the vision of his administration to diversify the economy of the state.

Governor Diri gave the charge yesterday at the opening of a three-day retreat for his cabinet members entitled, ‘Prosperity Agenda for Growth and Development’ holding at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He urged them to explore avenues in the Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, technology, tourism, education sectors to achieve that, noting that as a predominantly civil service state, Bayelsa economy would not grow without diversification.

He expressed his readiness to partner with the private sector in order to move the economy of the state from a civil service, dependent to private sector-driven.

“This retreat is to help re-orientate our people to change their mentality from being government-dependent to business-oriented. To set the example and ensure that our people key into it, every member of the state executive is expected to own a farm. Our success would depend on our approach.”, He stressed.

Governor Diri reminded the commissioners that Bayelsans expects the best from government, adding that the level of support they would receive from the people would depend on performance of government.

“So you must take this retreat very seriously. And you should see yourselves as those with the opportunity to serve and improve the living conditions of the people. They are watching you. When they see your thoughts and speeches to be on the positive side, they will follow you.

“So, see them from a positive point of view and you would create a relationship that is harmonious and cordial. In your respective ministries, preach love and friendship just like I do. We have to be committed to our people and the prosperity agenda”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: