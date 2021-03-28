Residents flee as cult clash lead to three casualties in Osogbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some residents of Kolawole in Osogbo, Osun State have abandoned their homes as cult clash in the community claimed three lives.

One Afeez (a.k.a Eja), whose mother sells fish was killed at Obalende area, one Sogo Owonikoko (a.k.a Marley) was killed at Alie junction around 8am while an Igbo youngman identified as Daniel was shot on the head at Kolawole around 8:30am.

Shop owners also abandoned their shop for fear of reprisal attack as the streets were also deserted at the time of filing the report.

An eye witness at Alie junction, Ibrahim Abass disclosed that the some youngman on a commercial motorcycle suddenly attack a middle-aged man and were matcheting him on the head with cutlass.

“We all took to our heel and after about five minutes they went away on the motorcycle leaving the almost lifeless body in a gutter at the junction. When we return there, the guy was still breathing faintly before policemen came to evacuate the body”, he said.

Meanwhile, another sources at Kolawole who confirmed the Alie junction incident, Bosun Olodo, also said one Daniel was shot on the head by two men on a motorcycle around 8:30am.

“Just as we were returning from Alie junction, we heard a gun shot but before we get to the scene, two youngmen on a motorcycle with a gun sped off. We then discover the body of Daniel between two buildings lying dead.

“The boy was returning home with one Gbenga when the unknown assailants shot him for reasons we don’t know yet.

“As you can see people have all ran away, shop owners in the area have returned home, including food vendors. The community reported the incident to the police and patrol vehicle was used to evacuate the body from the community.

“We did know the reason yet, but we heard Daniel just started following the leader of Aye confraternity before the incident”, he said.

It was gathered that one Afeez Eja was also killed at Obalende area as Eye cult group was said to be avenging the death of Sogo, who was said to be murdered by suspected Aye members.

However, Osun state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola only confirmed the killing of Sogo Owonikoko.

According to her, the deceased’s wife, one Nafisat Owonikoko reported at a police station that her husband, Sogo was killed.

“The Sogo was a suspected leader of Eye cult group and was shot dead by rival Aye members at Obate area on Sunday morning. Detective visited the scene and evacuated the body to the morgue of Uniosun teaching hospital, Osogbo”, she said.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, no arrest was made and no police was seen at the scenes of the incident.

