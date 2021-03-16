Research on using leaves to preserve food underway in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

Scientists at Clifford University, Ihie, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State are currently working on how to use leaves in place of refrigerator to preserve food items.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Chimezie Omeonu who disclosed this during a maiden pre-convocation press briefing on Tuesday, said that when the research work would be concluded, it would help reduce food wastage.

He also said that the research would tremendously impact on the economy of the country.

The Vice Chancellor who said he spent 27 years with BABCOCK University before his current appointment, hinted that one of his visions was to make Clifford university a research based institution.

He explained that Clifford university was established to replicate the success stories already recorded in BABCOCK which today ranks top among private universities in the country.

” Clifford university is owned by the Adventist Church which also owns BABCOCK University, and our aim is to replicate what we have achieved at BABCOCK”, he declared.

Professor Omeonu who said that the university took off in 2017 with three faculties and 10 departments, “today has five faculties and 25 departments including law and Medical Sciences.”

He further disclosed that the university would be having its first convocation on March 28 where over 11% of its first intakes would be graduating with first class honours.

The Vice-chancellor who said the university had zero tolerance for cultism and examination malpractice added that one of the visions of the university under his watch was to expand the academic scope of the university.

Responding to question on why some faith-based universities are exorbitant and unaffordable for most of their members, the Vice-chancellor said that one of the objectives of the university was to make education affordable by all.

He argued that Adventist Church had strong passion for education hence it has over 120 universities all over the world including BABCOCK and other renowned global universities.

” Clifford university is one of the cheapest private universities in the country. Our fees range between N350,00 to N400,000 per annum including hostel accommodation”.

He identified paucity of funds as one of the major challenges of the university commended Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, who he said awarded full scholarship to 105 students in the university.

