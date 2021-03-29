Reps to investigate disbursement of COVID-19 palliatives for airlines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation yesterday said it will investigate how the Ministry of Aviation disbursed the 27 Billion naira palliative given by the federal government to the Aviation sector.

The committee chairman, Nnolim Nnaji who disclosed this said the investigation becomes necessary following a complaint by airlines operators and other stakeholders on how the money was disbursed.

According to Nnaji, ” the avalanche of concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the matter were too weighty to be ignored.” He also disclosed that the House Committee on Aviation has resolved to demand from the Ministry of Aviation the detailed disbursement of the intervention fund.

” The essence is not to witch hunt anybody but to clear every doubt over the disbursements. We want to know the detailed disbursements, airline by airline, the parastatals under the ministry and other organizations”, he said.

The chairman noted that the committee was quite aware of the challenges facing the industry due to the COVID19 impact and the genuine concerns expressed by the Honourable Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika on the need for Federal Government’s palliative to the industry.

Some airline operators, he said ” had complained that despite being asked to submit their details which they did, but up till date. Still no response.”

” They also alleged that the ministry was doing selective disbursements and that the exercise lacked transparency” and urged the committee to investigate it.

Honourable Nnaji further assured that ” though the House had already adjourned for Easter holidays, the committee will cut short its break to look into the matter because of the critical role of aviation in the overall economy of the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: