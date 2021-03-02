Reps to FG: Rescue Pastor Yikura from Boko Haram captivity before March 4 deadline

Kindly Share This Story:

….want relief materials for victims of banditry in Sokoto community

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the federal government to urgently rescue Pastor Bulus Yikura kidnapped by Boko Haram last year before the expiration of the deadline given by the insurgents.

The House also asked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to provide some relief materials to the victims of attacks by bandits in Amarawa village of IIlela Local Government which resulted in the killing of 13 people.

It will be recalled that Pastor Yikura was abducted in December last year when the insurgents attacked Pemi Village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a motion of urgent national importance at the plenary, the lawmaker representing Chibok Federal Constituency in the House, Hon. Ahmadu noted that “on the 24th day of December 2020 the Boko Haram attacked Pemi Village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State”.

He said that the “village was burnt to ashes, eight (8) people killed, two (2) persons abducted and various food and other items were destroyed and carted away from this village during the attack.”

He added that “one of the persons abducted was Pastor Bullus Yikura.”

He said that on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Boko Haram released a video clip showing Pastor Bullus Yikura clamouring for help and giving him one week to facilitate his release.

The lawmaker expressed worry that by the closing of the one week period given by the insurgents which expire on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Jaha said that at the expiration of the deadline, “anything can happen to Pastor Bullus Yikura.”

Adopting the motion, the House also called on the North East Development Commission, NEDC and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and other relevant agencies of government to come to the aid of the families of the deceased persons and the victims whose houses were burnt, food items and other materials carted away.

Similarly, the House appealed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of banditry in Amarawa village in IIlela Local Government of Sokoto State.

Motion to the appeal was sponsored by Abdullahi Balarabe Salame and 3 others.

Moving the motion, Salame noted that the rate of kidnappings and banditry attacks in the IIlela Local Government and surrounding communities within the Federal Constituency has been alarming especially given the monumental consequences of such menace.

He recalled that on “Sunday, February 28, 2021, bandits attacked Amarawa village in IIlela Local Government which resulted in the killing of 13 people whose death was confirmed at IIlela General Hospital”.

The lawmaker stated that 6 people who were brutally injured were presently receiving treatment at Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTRH) Sokoto.

He stated that the unhealthy developments have left many victims out of their homes without means of livelihood and in the terrible condition of living without basic necessities of life hence the motion.

The motion received the support of the whole House when put to a voice vote by the presiding officer, Idris Wase.

