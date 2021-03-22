Reps’ rejection of petition: Plateau lawmakers pass vote of confidence in Deputy Speaker, Wase

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Amidst the outrage that followed the rejection of a petition by people of Tiv nation resident in the United States, members of House of Representatives from Plateau State have passed a vote of confidence in the deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase.

In a statement signed by the leader of the state caucus, Hon. Beni Lar on Monday, the lawmakers described Wase as a seasoned lawmaker who had achieved a lot for the State.

The caucus asked Nigerians not to misunderstand the deputy Speaker, a member of the caucus who was only discharging his duties.

The statement read thus: “We, the entire members of the Plateau State Caucus in the House of Representatives to reiterate our full confidence in the Leadership of the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase.

“Our resolve has become imperative following an unfortunate incident between the Deputy Speaker and another colleague during plenary which has since gone viral on social media.

“The incident has since been given an ethnic and political coloration which ought to be a purely parliamentary affair.

“Let it be noted that the Rt. Hon Idris Wase is a seasoned legislator who has over the years represented the people of Wase, Plateau,the North Central and the entire nation effectively.

“During this period he has enjoyed the tremendous respect of his colleagues and his people.

“He has sponsored many bills and motions that have been key to the development of our nation and enhanced governance.

“Hs a Presiding Officer, he is known to have listening ears and accommodating of all views.

“We in Plateau State and the North Central have witnessed the infrastructural and human development attributed to the Deputy Speaker such as Roads, medical facilities, rural electrification, exploration of mineral resources, employment opportunities and countless gestures attributed to his diligence and passion for the entire North Central that he represents and the nation at large.

“As colleagues, he is passionate about the growth of our constituencies too.

“We as a caucus therefore implore the public not to misunderstand the intentions of the Deputy Speaker who is known to act in accordance with laid down procedures.”

