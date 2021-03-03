Breaking News
Reps’ ad hoc c’ttee decries growing number of abandoned projects nationwide

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday said that the number of abandoned projects in the country was becoming alarming, saying it was inimical to growth and development.

The House also decried the duplication of projects, saying such had always been observed in the national budget.

The Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating executed, funded and repeated capital projects in the Appropriation Acts, Hon. Makki Abubakar made the observation during a meeting of the panel.

Bemoaning the development, Abubakar heaped the blame on the doorstep of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government, querying while they should embark on white elephant projects to waste taxpayers money.

The chairman however said that the Committee after its meeting would be engaging the services of some consultants to help in tracking and aggregating unexecuted projects with a view to completing them.

Similarly, some members of the committee, notably, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo (Benue, PDP) who also decried the situation stated that reports from MDAs did not always reflect the realities on the ground.

He, therefore, tasked the committee on ensuring that the projects were identified and completed.

