Rep member Ereyitomi attracts FG grant to constituency as 130 women benefit

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has attracted the federal government special cash Grant for rural Women’s Programmes to women in Warri Federal Constituency.

Ereyitomi through his Senior Legislative Aide, Alex Gbiwen, Esq. disclosed that the special cash transfer of 20 Thousand Naira from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is to help provide a one-off grant to some of the vulnerable women in rural and Semi-Urban areas in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs that make up the federal constituency.

According to Gbiwen about 130 Women in Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West LGAs have benefitted, stressing that the lawmaker is committed to attracting more direct social insurance, viable needs, and development to Warri Federal constituency, noting that despite the economic challenges in the country occasioned by COVID-19 the 20, 000 Naira cash would go a long way in supporting homes and smaller businesses to spring up.

Some beneficiaries pointed out that since they have been having members representing Warri federal constituency they never benefited from any grant from the federal government, they commended the lawmaker for being a game-changer and helping to attract grant to them, they assured him of continuous casting of their votes for him to continue representing them at the National Assembly for them to get more benefits.

Beneficiaries poured encomium on. Ereyitomi describing him as a God sent and distinguished fighter for the people of Warri, they urged him to continue as they are ever ready to sustain their unalloyed support for him, affirming that he’s a truly sure possibilities Warri NASS member first of its kind for the women and the people to feel direct benefit of such magnitude being attracted to his constituency dwellers.

However, the special cash transfer will last for two days attending to beneficiaries from Delta South and Central part of the state which commenced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Governor’s Office Annex, Warri Delta State.

