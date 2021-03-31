Reno Omokri launches #FreeRCCGMembers campaign for release of abducted Christians

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls on all Nigerians, Christians, Muslims, others to join pressure for the release of abductees

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has urged all Nigerians to join the #FreeRCCGMembers campaign, calling for the release of abducted Members and pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) who were kidnapped in Kaduna state on Friday the 26th of March, 2021.

Five days after the Christians were abducted in the state, they have not been released.

However, in a video, pastor Omokri who condemned the abduction also lamented that while the media has kept quiet about the abduction, the government has equally failed to launch action for their release.

He therefore, urged everyone to join the campaign to mount pressure on the government to secure the release of the Christians.

He said thus: “On Friday, March 26, 2021, eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) and their pastors were abducted in Kaduna.

Five days later, today is Wednesday 31st of March, 2021, they’ve not been released.

The media has moved on, the government has forgotten about them and it is up to you and I to do something. We have got credible intelligence that we need to act now. And just imagine if it was you or members of your family, you would want the rest of us to do something, we can’t just abandone you.

And just imagine if you were Muslim or Christian, no religion supports this. Christ said in Mathew 25:40 that “whatsoever you do for the least of my brothers, you do unto me.”

So, I’m calling you to do something for Christ. 6pm today, go on your social media platform, Facebook, ticktock, snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, whatever it is, and put this hashtag #FreeRCCGmembers. Let’s get this on the front bummer again. We can’t let this be a cold case because we will put pressure on the government to act. We do not want this to end sadly.

My name is Reno Omokri and I urge you, join me 6pm today, don’t say “oh I’m doing something quietly. Scripture condemns hidden love in Proverbs 27:5. Let’s come out publicly and make sure that we put pressure on the government to get these people freed.”

