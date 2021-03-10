Renewed attacks: Take fight to Boko Haram enclaves, Reps tell military chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday asked the military authorities to re-strategize and take the fight against Boko Haram directly to their enclaves.

The House made the called while considering a motion titled “Call to Address the Reoccurring Attacks by Boko Haram Terrorists on Maiduguri”, sponsored by Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis on Wednesday plenary.

The House noted a resurgence of Boko Haram on Maiduguri, Borno State “especially the most recent and deadly attack on the evening of 23 February 2021, which resulted in the death of sixteen (16) people, with about sixty (60) others sustaining various degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving treatment in various health facilities across the city while many others suffered losses and damages to properties”.

The House was worried that “the attack was one of the most daring as the terrorists indiscriminately launched rockets into the city which inflicted mass destruction on the populace”.

Adopting the resolution, the House resolved to send a delegation to commiserate with the victims and the Government of Borno State.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of the attack, and other interventions to all that suffered losses and damages to properties.

