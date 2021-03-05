Rehab: Lagos sets to shut Apapa Marine Bridge for 3 months

Kindly Share This Story:



…Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut the Marine Bridge on the Apapa outward section of the bridge, partially for three months from Tuesday, March 9 to Monday, June 21, 2021, for emergency repair works.

This is coming Barry two weeks after the Third Mainland Bridge for fully reopened after about seven months of repair works on the bridge.

A statement on Friday, by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the partial closure to allow for emergency repairs as necessary to maintain the bridge infrastructure which includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration.

Also read:

Oladeinde, also explained that during the period of the partial closure, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, Apapa inward lane will be divided into two lanes to allow the counter flow of traffic.

Travel advisory

According to him, “To ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic, palliative works have been completed on the alternative routes to ease movement. ¹

“Motorists inwards Apapa are advised to make use of Total underneath the bridge to connect Naval Dockyard to Danlami to Leventis corridor and/or to connect Marine Beach by Mobil through Federal Fire Service/Obanikoro to Naggaf/North Avenue to Wharf Road.

“While motorists from Ajegunle inwards Iganmu/or Ijora should use Agbo Malu to Tego Barracks to Total underneath the bridge and ascend Marine Bridge to connect their desired destinations.”

He assured that personnel of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, would be deployed to the alternative routes to manage traffic encumbrances.

Oladeinde, therefore, implored motorists who ply the affected corridors to be patient with full understanding as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: