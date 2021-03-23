Rather than receiving ‘recycled politicians’, focus on insecurity — Fayose tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on tackling security challenges and other unending financial issues bedevilling Nigerians rather than receiving political defectors into the ruling APC.

Fayose made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Recall that vanguard had reported that President Buhari had received a former house speaker Dimeji Bankole and ex-governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel in state house, Abuja on Monday, a month after the duo defected from the PDP.

Fayose in his tweet berated President Buhari over his recent meeting with ex-governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole both of whom have announced their defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, last month.

According to Fayose, Nigerians do not fancy political meetings over the security of their lives and property and their financial well-being which he advised the President to focus on.

He said, “Nigerians are not interested in the President receiving political wanderers in the Villa. They are more interested in their well-being, especially security. They want to see a president who’s proactive in handling affairs of the country, rather than receiving recycled politicians.

“Most importantly, Nigerians are not interested in how many politicians that decamp to APC, which is already a dead party.

Fayose advised President Muhammdu Buhari to fulfil failed promises to Nigerians and ensure he solves the financial challenges facing Nigerians because Nigerians are disappointed

“The President should rather make himself available to Nigerians who can help solve our unending financial and security challenges amongst others. Above all, I wish the President knows how disappointed Nigerians are about him and his failed promises.” He said.

