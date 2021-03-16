Randy lecturer arrested for raping 17-year-old student in his office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the Covenant University Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna is currently being investigated by the Ogun State police command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17yrs old student of the school (name withheld).

The 41-year-old lecturer was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ota area command by the parents of the victim who reported that their daughter called them on phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

Also read:

But on getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

Sequel to the report the Area Commander Ota, Acp Muyideen Obe swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

It was gathered that during police interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: