…urges FG to ban flight over Benue, Taraba, Borno

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has appealed to the Federal Government to extend its “no fly zone” order on other states with security challenges like Zamfara.

ACF congratulated the people and government of Zamfara state on the safe release of the kidnapped school girls from Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in the state.

Chief Audu Ogbe, ACF Chairman, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed the Forum’s happiness with the federal government’s decision to ban flights in Zamfara state.

ACF however, pleaded with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba and Borno, saying there were rumors that helicopters frequently dropped arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states.

“We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas,” ACF said.

