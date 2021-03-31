Queen Syverline Onuoha becomes ‘Miss Africa America Nation 2021’

Kindly Share This Story:

It was indeed a historic event for young Queen Syverline Onuoha, popularly known as Nancy Dive on Instagram as she emerges winner of the 2021 edition of ‘Miss Africa America Nation’ beauty contest.

She was crowned winner of the competitive contest after several critical screenings and reviews on her visionary prospects, especially in areas of promoting feminism through humanitarian activities and campaigns.

The newly crowned Miss Africa America Nation 2021 queen, Syverline Onuoha is a Nigerian from Imo State and is known to have made several outstanding impacts in areas of supporting underprivileged children, households and communities in Nigeria, using the ‘Chinancy Helping Hands Foundation,’ which she founded few years ago.

Speaking with newsmen after she emerged the winner, Queen Syverline Onuoha expressed appreciation to her fans, friends, and her family members for the support and encouragements she received from them.

She also thanked the organisers of Beauty contest for the privilege to her to become more useful in extending her humanitarian impacts across Africa and America.

Meanwhile, the young, ambitious beauty Queen is also an entrepreneur, who was honoured with one of the most reputable awards as ‘MHA Female Personality of the Year’ by Mbaise Home and Abroad. As a budding humanitarian, she is described as a person who has remained tirelessly committed to helping people in need always. During the festive period , Queen Onuoha gave out over 1000 worth of meals to some indigents in the rural community of Mbaise, Imo State.

