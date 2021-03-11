Project Tourism: Ned Nwoko to speak at Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism and Investment Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

CEO of Linas International and Founder of Project Tourism, Prince Ned Nwoko received H.E. Dr Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria at his office in Abuja. The diplomat introduced the upcoming Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum to Ned and invited the latter as a guest speaker at the Forum coming up on 23rd March in Abuja.

He further highlighted the need for cross investment between the two countries in areas that will lead to the development of Africa. Prince Ned expressed his satisfaction and willingness to speak at the event as tourism is something he is so passionate about. He said ‘To me, tourism is the bedrock of development in every country, if African countries can look into tourism, there will be so much development in the continent’.

The Project Tourism founder Prince Ned Nwoko shared some of the components of Project Tourism to Ambassador Benson and extent end hands of partnership with the Tanzanian government towards a successful implementation.

PROJECT TOURISM is set to launch in April and has its component areas as Global Roadshow, Culture Village, Grassroot Sports Development and the Host Family Scheme. Visit www.projecttourism.org for details

