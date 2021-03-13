Problems we had in our struggle was caused by Yoruba people — Iba Gani Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has opined that most of the problems faced during the struggle in Yorubaland is been caused by Yoruba people.

He made this known during an interview with VanguardLive where he pointed out that lack of unity has further depleted the struggle.

He said: “the greatest challenge is some of the people that betrayed us in the struggle.

“There is a limit to blaming other ethnic nationalities outside Yorubaland. 80 to 85 per cent of the problems we had in our struggle was been caused by the Yoruba people because of the lack of unity.”

He further said the disunity had given rise to the issue of backbiting and that jealousy has done the race no good.

“The issue of backbiting and jealousy, and having the mindset of destroying what others are doing; that reasoning is very rampant in the minds of our politicians.

“Some fellow activists and NGOs that don’t have the capacity to sacrifice the way you have sacrificed will get jealous and allow themselves to be used against you.

“They use a person close to you to cause a setback,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

