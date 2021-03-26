President Buhari has ordered security agencies to flush out marauders from Benue – Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive to security agencies to flush out all marauders who are presently occupying Benue communities.

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom who made this known Friday while commissioning the Tito Multipurpose Centre in Makurdi said the order would ensure that sanity returned to the occupied communities and those displaced from their homes returned to their ancestral land.

The Governor who lamented that he had been a sad man over the continued displacement of close to 800,000 Benue indigenes by armed herders, expressed optimism that the latest directive by President Buhari would make the communities safer for the displaced persons to return home.

Hear him, “I am not a happy man, each day I wake up in tears over the fate of our people who are living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps. I keep asking myself the sins of the families, the children and women who are spending their days in IDPs camps.

“It’s all because government allowed terrorists and bandits who have no value addition whatsoever to come in, terrorize our land, send our people away, take over the land and make our people IDPs.

“Mr. President has directed that all this people, who came, destroyed our homes, our villages, took over the land and stopped my people from going back to farm, that the security agencies should flush them out and ensure that our people go back to their ancestral homes.

“I look forward to seeing the Federal Government monitor this directive to ensure that Mr. President’s directives are complied with. If they are not complied with, my mouth is still open, so I will talk.

“I urge those that are to implement that order to ensure that it is done as directed. I pray for our security chiefs that God should help them to do the needful.

“They should ensure that they justify the tax payers monies that go to them by complying with the President’s directive. And I look forward to seeing other things I recommended to Mr. President being implemented.

“We must all work hard to save our country because we have no other. We must, as a country avoid toeing the path of Libya, Syria, even Cameroon and other troubled spots of the world. We must also continue to be prayerful because prayer is the key and God answers prayers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

