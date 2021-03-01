Political discourse: How to end insecurity in Nigeria — Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

According to a recent research commissioned by Sunday Vanguard, no fewer than 720 persons have been kidnapped across Nigeria since the beginning of 2021.

The findings covered Nigeria’s geographical zones, South-West, South-East, South-South, North-Central, North-East and North-West including Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

However, of the zones, North-West led with more than 400 cases while North-Central had 250. This was followed by the North-East, FCT, South-West, South-South, and South-East. The South-East had the least reported cases.

With the above findings, Vanguard on its social media (Facebook) threw up a question on how to end kidnapping and other social maladies affecting the growth and development of the country.

The answers suggested by our followers are not far-fetched with other answers provided by some political big-wings in the country.

Below are some of the suggestions gathered by Vanguard:

In his paradigm, Usman Sani suggested “Restructuring” as the way out of this current security quagmire.

Speaking virtually on the theme ‘Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To a Commonwealth,’ recently, Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, said there is a need for an urgent review of the current federal system practised by the country if it hopes to grow.

In same vein, President of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, his Ohanaeze Ndigbo counterpart, Nnia Nwodo and Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), last year, insisted on restructuring of the country.

“What are we doing to ensure that we have the right leadership that will determine the right policies? If we restructure the federation, but have a failed electoral system in which votes are not sacrosanct, a failed political party system in which only owners of the party determine the candidates, we will still be wasting our time,” they opined.

Another user Echegi James Onyeka opined that “Referendum” is key to solving the current security challenges in the country.

Corroborating his view, Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, advised the Nigerian government to embrace having a referendum as the lasting solution to end the nation’s multi-faceted woes.

“There is only one universally-acknowledged solution to the problems bedevilling one Nigeria, it is called referendum,” Kanu said.

On his part, Tarfa Junior advised that the present administration should stop sponsoring terrorists, saying that it is the ultimate solution to the current woes bedevilling the country.

The Senate even alluded to this by asking the federal government to follow the example of United Arab Emirate, UAE, in fishing out sponsors of terrorists in Nigeria for immediate prosecution.

“We are still calling on the Nigerian government that those that are directly or indirectly involved in Boko Haram activities should be brought to book and used as an example. I think we have not been up and doing on that.

“I am in disagreement with the government on the issue of deradicalising and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

“I still maintain that you can’t be resettling people, pampering them while the war is on. The committee and I believe many Nigerians are on the same page on this,” Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, was quoted as saying shortly after the closed door meeting with the former Chief of Army Staff, General Yusuf Buratai in 2020.

Others are of the opinion that creating jobs, increasing standard of living, enhancing the economy, and developing infrastructures by federal and state governments respectively should be prioritised if Nigerians must enjoy peace and tranquility in the country.

These among other suggestions were given by Nigerians to curb the security challenges in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: