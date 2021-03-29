Police vow to arrest man who attacked EEDC staff over non-payment of bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Police in Abia State has vowed to arrest a suspect, David Ukaibe, for allegedly inflicting machete injuries on a staff of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, in Oboro, Ikwuano council area.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, who stated this while receiving a delegation of the EEDC in her office in Umuahia, stressed that the Police would deploy its power to arrest and prosecute the suspect.

The EDDC staff, identified as Obiajulu Atta, was allegedly attacked on March 16, 2021, by Ukaibe, a relation of an EEDC customer, who was to be disconnected for non-payment of electricity bill.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, an operations technician, has been receiving medical attention at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.

According to CP Agbede, “When the DPO of that area informed me about the incident, I told him I want to see the suspect. We will do all the necessary things to apprehend him. I can’t imagine how somebody wants to use light but doesn’t want to pay for it.”

The leader of the EEDC delegation, Mr Chris Ezike, who is the Chief of Staff to the chairman of EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, urged the CP to expedite action to arrest the suspect.

Ezike, who is a retired Assistant Inspector of Police, disclosed that EEDC was prepared to give logistics support to the police to enable the arrest of the suspect.

In his words; “We want to appeal to you in respect to the incident that happened at Amaba, Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area, where one of our staff was almost killed. He had his hand almost cut off and if not that he shielded his head with his hand, the machete would have gone straight to his head.

“We visited him (the victim) yesterday at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Enugu, where doctors are battling to save his life. Our workers are demoralised by this incident. That is why we want to encourage them to know that their lives will be protected when they are on lawful duties.”

