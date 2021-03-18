Police unveil 100 traffic personnel in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Kano State on Wednesday inaugurated 100 traffic personnel who were trained to ensure safer roads and free traffic flow in the state.

The traffic personnel are part of the state Special Constabulary under the community policing initiative.

The Commandant Special Constabulary in the state, Mr Muhammad Bello, said on Wednesday in Kano at the inauguration of the personnel.

Bello said that they were the first trained traffic personnel since the commencement of community policing by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammad Adamu.

“The training was initiated by the former Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad in July 2020 to ensure traffic control and decongestion in Kano.

“The personnel were trained on traffic duties by the Police, Vehicle Inspection Office, Fire Service, Red Cross of Nigeria, and FRSC, to make Kano safe”

Bello commended the CP Kano, Mr Samaila Dikko, for training the traffic personnel and urged them to fear God while discharging their duties and be of good behavior.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, urged the new traffic personnel to remain dedicated to their work.

“Especially on the issue of drug abuse, counter-terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and internal security among others in order to reduce crime and criminality in the state and country at large,” he said.

Dikko called on all security agencies and well-meaning individuals to work together in fighting crime in the state.

“I will emulate the IGP to vigorously pursue Traditional Policing in all aspect of policing functions, intelligence, monitoring and evaluation within Kano command.”

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Dr Baffa Dan-Agundi, commended the police for training the personnel.

He said the government will continue to assist the Command in its efforts of protecting lives and properties.

On his part, SP Magaji Majiya, Head of the command Motor Traffic Division, urged the personnel to shun corruption and respect residents of the state.

“Kano being centre of commerce, all states troop in for business, and with the provision of flyovers, the new traffic personnel will ensure the free flow of traffic and minimize cases of traffic accidents.

“As we approach the fasting period, we will focus on some major roads such as Katsina road, Sharada, and BUK roads among others to ease congestion.

“Nobody will break his or her fast on the road, as we will do everything possible to ensure business places, markets and schools have free access to roads,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

