Police secure release of 2 kidnapped victims in Osun

The Police Command in Osun said it had secured the release of two victims kidnapped by gunmen on the Ibadan-Akure Road in Ikire Osun on Saturday.

The command`s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the victims were released on Tuesday after the police closed in on them.

He said that the victims were released following the efforts of the police and support of other security agencies in the state.

“The victims were released in the early hours of today following the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies and no money was paid.

“The commissioner of police, Mr Olawale Olokode, appealed to the residents to collaborate with police to get rid of all criminal elements in the state,“ he said.

Opalola said the commissioner assured members of the public and commuters of their safety as measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Saturday, a Toyota Previa commercial bus was ambushed at Egbu Village in Ikire by suspected gunmen. (NAN)

