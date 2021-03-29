Police rescue kidnapped Sarkin Hausa younger brother in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The younger brother of Sarkin Hausa, identified as Usman abducted at Osu in Osun State has been released by the kidnappers.

The victim, along with two others travelling along Ife/Osu/Ibodi road, were waylaid by unknown gunmen on Thursday.

However, confirming the release of the victims, Osun Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said only one victim was abducted and rescued.

“Three persons were actually waylaid, but on getting out of the vehicle, two other men ran away while Usman was taken by the abductors.

“Although, the kidnappers demanded the sum of N50 million ransom Usman was rescued without paying a dime”, she said.

Similarly, The Serikin Hausa of Sabo/Store in Iyere whose brother was kidnapped confirmed that he has been released.

He added that he did not pay any ransom before he was released.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that no one was arrested in connection to the kidnapping.

Security sources confided in Vanguard that the kidnappers received the sum of N500,000 before releasing the victim.

Vanguard News Nigeria

