Police Report: Treat patients with gun injuries, Delta CP begs hospitals

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ali, has admonished hospitals across the state to treat patients with gunshot injuries without insisting on police report.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, Ali said it was more important for medical practitioners to save lives first.

He however, noted that after saving lives, the police could thereafter be informed for further action.

Ali who also visit the office of the Director, State Security Service Delta state, Mr Ademola Adebiyi, the office of the Sector Commander FRSC, Delta Sector, Corps Commander, Uche Peter Wihioka, Nigeria Navy ship, Naval base, Warri, Nigeria Airforce Delta state, sought collaboration of other security agencies with the police to curb insecurity in the state.

The Police Commissioner also visited NNPC, DESOPADEC, DPR, NPA in Warri, advising them to continue to work with the police, and ensure that Delta state is safe for all.

