Police recover human skull, body parts in Delta bush

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Police in the Delta State Command has recovered a human skull and other body parts in a bush near Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the recovery in a statement late Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, said the human skull and other body parts were contained in a baco bag.

The police had last month, arrested five members of a deadly kidnap gang who specialised in selling of victims’ body parts to ritualists.

Disclosing that three additional suspects were arrested, Ari, in the statement, said the confession of one of the five suspects earlier arrested led to the arrest of the latest three by operatives of Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) of the command.

He said: “The confession of one of the suspects, one Emmanuel Ojibi (18), led SAKCCS operatives to the arrest of the trio of Razaq Ifamaye 38), Gbenga Olawuyi (50) and Samson Oduni (31).

“Upon interrogation, Razaq Ifamaye who confessed to the crimes led operatives to Shegelo Beach, Obiaruku where a Baco Bag containing human skull and other human parts suspected to be that of a was recovered.

“One Chikogwu Isaac A.K.A Ikukwu (38) whose premises the exhibit was found, instigated four others who are now at large to attack operatives in order to prevent them from making the recovery.

“He was however arrested and the human remains were taken to the Agbor General Hospital for autopsy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

