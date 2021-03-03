Police re-arraign female doctor over false rape allegations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

The Police Wednesday re-arraigned a female medical doctor, Bolanle Aseyan, before a Lagos Federal High Court over rape allegation.

The defendant is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on false publication on rape allegation, preferred against her by the Police.

The police prosecuting counsel, Emmanuel Eze, in a charge marked FHC/L/ 260c/2020, alleged that 25-year-old Doctor, committed the alleged offences between June 29 and August 14, 2020, at number 12A, Molade Okoya Thomas, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

The medical director, who was first arraigned before Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, sometimes in November 2020, was alleged to have committed the offences while observing her internship at Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The prosecutor, told the court that the defendant act was intended to menace the character of one Dr. Olufumilayo Ogunsanya, who she intentionally alleged through means of computer system to have raped her.

The action of the defendant was also said to have caused Dr. Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya fear of death, violence and bodily harm.

The offences according to the prosecutor, are contrary to Section 24(1)(a) and 24 (2) (a) and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) 24 (2)(C)(ii) of the Cybercrime( Prohibition Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

The female doctor denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea, the prosecutor asked the court to remand her pending the hearing of her bail application.

But her lawyer, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), told the court that he had filed the defendant’s bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor, who has equally responded and filed a counter-affidavit.

Banire urged the court to hear the defendant’s bail application on the ground that her job as a medical doctor, is essential and needed in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

After listening to arguments from parties on the bail application, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo held that “the offences against the defendant are bailable ones and that granting bail is at the Court’s discretion”.

She consequently admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in the sum of N500, 000.

Justice Oguntoyinbo, also ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) adding that all the bail conditions supplied by the surety should be verified by the DCR.

The matter was adjourned till March 23 and 24, for trial.

