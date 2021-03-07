Police quizzed our men for arresting Wakili — OPC

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

SOME members of the Oodua Peoples Congress by men who arrested the alleged notorious herder at Ayete, Iskilu Wakili were said to have been rounded up by the Oyo State Police Command.

Wakili was arrested by members of OPC and some Vigilante Groups. The arrest of Wakili came just a week after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested with four others.

A source from the OPC told Vanguard that their colleagues who arrested Wakili had, in turn, been arrested by the police and were being queried why they arrested Wakili.

“I heard that some OPC men had been arrested by the police in connection with Wakili’s arrest. It is curious.”

A resident of Igangan, Saliu Abdulkadri, said, “many of us had thought that the end had come to the oppression and constant anguish to which the farmers were subjected. Little did we know that the woes had just begun.”

He said, after the eviction of Seriki, Wakili had allegedly intensified his atrocities in the area daring anyone to arrest him.

Sources said Wakili relied on deadly weapons, native powers as well as federal might.

It was learnt that Wakili had recently shot at an emissary that was said to have been sent by Baale Odomofin, the traditional ruler in control of Gbangbangere, Konko, Dagbere, Kajola, Magbeje, and other hamlets in Ayete, who were sent to serve him a quit notice.

A source from the OPC said “I learnt that four OPC members were arrested by the police in connection with Waikili’s arrest. I cannot speak authoritatively about the arrest because my men were not involved.”

