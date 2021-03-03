Police parades 20 cultists, 11 armed robbers, others in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

THE Delta State Police Command, Wednesday paraded 20 suspected cultists and 11 other suspects arrested across the state for armed robbery, use of unauthorized siren and plate number, unlawful possession of firearms, impersonation of military officers and car snatching.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali who paraded the suspects in Asaba, said the 20 suspected cultists were arrested by police operatives who raided flashpoints in Agbor and Sapele towns.

Explaining that the raid was carried out by operatives of Anti cult unit, following disturbing cases of attacks by suspected cultists in Sapele and Agbor, the Police boss lamented that the two towns especially Sapele, had recently witnessed upsurge in cases of cult related deaths.

He said two locally made cut to size guns, two dane guns, one dagger and a laptop were recovered, adding that the suspects already confessed to be members of “Aro Bagger and “Ayes” confraternity. He added that the matter was still under investigation.

Ali also paraded 11 other suspects who were arrested across the state for various offences including armed robbery, use of unauthorized siren and plate number, unlawful possession of firearms, impersonation of military officers and car snatching.

Speaking on the suspected kidnapper who turned himself in at Obiaruku community, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Ali said a total of five suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter, saying the matter was still being investigated.

The Police boss commended the people of Obiaruku for ensuring that the suspects were arrested in their hideout in the bush following the confession of the suspect who earlier turned himself in, noting that the people of the community showed uncommon bravery.

Decrying that kidnapping was still thriving because of the collaboration between natives of the community and strangers with criminal intentions, he said: “the kidnappers and criminal elements among the herdsmen carry out their kidnapping in collaboration with locals.

“The five suspects are natives of Obiaruku. They collaborate with criminal elements among the herdsmen to kidnap people and collect ransom.

“And whatever proceeds they realised from every operation, they usually share it with their local collaborators who usually sell out their brothers and sisters and make them soft targets for kidnapping.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

