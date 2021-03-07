Police, OPC, local hunters combing Wasinmi forest as gunmen abduct two travellers in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Security operatives in Osun state have been combing forest in Wasinmi, a village along Ife-Ibadan expressway in search of abducted travellers by gunmen.

Unknown gunmen around 9 pm on Saturday attacked a commercial bus with registration number Ondo KTP 331 RG on the expressway disposed occupants of their valuables and allegedly abducted two persons and ran into the forest.

Security operatives including, the state Joint Task Force personnel, Oodua People’s Congress and local hunters.

According to an eye witness Bimbo Adebayo, the abductors wield a gun and were speaking strange language while other vehicles quickly turned back upon hearing gunshots and alerted other vehicles from heading towards the scene.

Osun Oodua People’s Congress Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe while speaking with our correspondent said the operatives have been combing the forest around Wasinmi village since 7 am.

“We have been combing the forest since 7 am in conjunction with local hunters and the police. We will keep mounting pressure on the abductors and make sure they are unsettled”, he said.

Also, a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, stated that three suspects were arrested after an exchange of gunshots with police at the scene.

“Upon the incident of Saturday, March 6, 2021, around 7:00 pm, where a gang of criminals/hoodlums intercepted and attacked a Toyota Previa commercial Bus with Reg. Ondo KTP 331 RG plying Ibadan/Akure expressway by Egbu Village Ikire, in which unsuspecting commuters were eventually dispossessed of their valuables and the driver and one other abducted; the Police in prompt response, engaged the criminals in a firefight which led to the arrest of three suspects, and the rescue of other commuters safely to Ikire Police Division. The arrested suspects are making useful statements.

“Sequel to this, The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode immediately deployed a combined strong reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, Local hunters, and Vigilantes with the Police teams on the ground, to embark on search/rescue operation; combing the bush for the two missing persons, and possible arrest of all other fleeing criminals.

“The Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing creditable and prompt information to the force”, reads.

