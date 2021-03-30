Police nab six suspected traffic robbery Kingpins, recover arms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Six suspected notorious traffic robbery Kingpins who have been terrorising different locations in Lagos State, were on Tuesday, nabbed by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

They were nabbed around Iddo Bridge, Ijora Olopa, Ojota and Ketu by the operational squad led by the Commander of the RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi,

The squad recovered a toy gun from one of the suspected traffic robbers Toheeb Isiaka, on top of Iddo Bridge while other five traffic robbery kingpins, Tunde Raman, 25, Olamilekan Adeyemi, 20, Segun Sulaiman 33, Idris Mohammed, 25, and Uche Nwankwo, 25, were apprehended at Ijora Olopa, Ketu and Ojota.

While briefing the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on the operation, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi confirmed the arrest and the recovery of a toy gun from Toheeb Isiaka, who has since confessed that he had snatched more than twenty phones from innocent motorists in the last two weeks at different spots in the area.

Also, he confessed that once he pulled out his toy gun, motorists became jittery and immediately surrendered their valuables like phones, wallets and jewelries, willingly without any resistance or confrontation.

In a related development, barely 24 hours after his resumption, the newly appointed DPO Festac, CSP Femi Iwasokun, has burst a robbery syndicate at Agboju Round About, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos State and recovered one locally-made pistol from them.

The Anti Crime Squad despatched by the Divisional Police Officer, while on patrol, intercepted some suspected armed robbers on a motorcycle around Agboju Round About, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at about 9 am. One Adewale Sadiq, male, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested with a locally-made pistol, while others were at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation, while he directed that the fleeing suspected members of the armed robbery syndicate and traffic robbers in many parts of the state be tracked and arrested as all hands must be on deck to get Lagos State rid of criminals and hoodlums.

CP Hakeem Odumosu however reiterated his zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in the state and urged criminals and hoodlums to steer clear of the state as the command will leave no stone unturned to suppress them and their antics.

Vanguard News Nigeria

