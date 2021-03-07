Police nab ‘one chance robbers’ in Abuja, recover exhibits

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command has arrested four (4) suspects for one chance robbery along Kubwa Express and Jahi axis.

The suspects were arrested by Police Operatives on routine patrol while attempting to dispossess unsuspecting victims of their valuables.

The suspects are: Hyacent Avertse 30years, Abi Joseph 45years, John Ideh 48years and Nora Okoronkwo 35years.

Exhibits recovered are: one (1) black colour Lexus E330, five (5) mobile phones and one (1) camouflage cap.

Effort is being made to arrest two suspects still at large.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer, noted that all suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”

