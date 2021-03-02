Breaking News
Police nab cop for carting away rifles from MOPOL base in Abia

Abia state Police command has arrested a police constable who was alleged to be involved in the carting away of police rifles from the armory of Mobile Police Squadron 28, Umuahia, Abia State.

It was gathered penultimate week that some persons broke into the armoury of MOPOL 28, which is inside the command headquarters, Umuahia and made away with five AK-47 rifles and fled.

However, sources stated that the act was perpetrated by a serving police constable whose name was not disclosed, but said to hail from Ebonyi state.

The constable who works in the armoury section of the squadron, was reported to have with the help of others, committed the offence unnoticed.

Vanguard gathered that investigations by the police command led to the arrest of the suspect on Monday, and he is now in custody.

Police sources told Vanguard that the suspect recently bought three brand new tricycles for commercial purposes, fuelling speculation he might have sold some or all of the AK-47 riffles he made away it.

As at press time, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey  Ogbonna, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his number.

