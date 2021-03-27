Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of RCCG members 

Kindly Share This Story:

…as abductors demand N50 m ransom

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna state have launched a manhunt with a view to arresting the criminals who abducted about eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that the command was working closely with the leadership of the RCCG in the state to ascertain the actual number of those that were abducted, with a view to rescuing them alive.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the Church in Kaduna province, Alao Joseph told Journalists that the church members were kidnapped by the bandits at about 7 pm on Friday night along Kachia road.

He said the abductors have established contact with the leadership of the church, demanding a ₦50 million ransom.

Alao explained that the bandits whisked away from the church members and abandoned the bus they were travelling with.

“The church has contacted the security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the church members,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: