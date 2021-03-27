Breaking News
Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of RCCG members 

…as abductors demand N50 m ransom

Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna state have launched a manhunt with a view to arresting the criminals who abducted about eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that the command was working closely with the leadership of the RCCG in the state to ascertain the actual number of those that were abducted, with a view to rescuing them alive.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the  Church in Kaduna province, Alao Joseph told Journalists that the church members were kidnapped by the bandits at about 7 pm on Friday night along Kachia road.

He said the abductors have established contact with the leadership of the church, demanding a ₦50 million ransom.

Alao explained that the bandits whisked away from the church members and abandoned the bus they were travelling with.

“The church has contacted the security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the church members,” he said.

