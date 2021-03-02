Police establish 5 units to address banditry in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Police have established additional five units to strengthen the security activities against banditry and other criminalities in Sokoto State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sakoto State command, Mr Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Abubakar said that the units covered Eastern parts of the state comprising Gwadabawa, Illela, Sabon Birni, Isa and Wurno local government areas noting that the units were headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said that the command had on Monday launched ”Operation PUFF ADDER II”, an intensive exercise to provide adequate security in areas overwhelmed by the activities of bandits in the state.

According to him, the exercise is targeted at five local government areas and extends to neighbouring local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that on Monday 12 persons were killed by bandits while attempting to rescue an abductee at Illela Amarawa village in Illela local government of Sokoto State.

NAN reports that gunmen raided the area at around 2 a.m. and picked one Alhaji Rabi’u Amarawa, a popular businessman in the area at his residence.

It was said that members of his family alerted the vigilantes and other residents of the community who in turn mobilised and went after the bandits in a bid to rescue the abductee.

Abubakar confirmed the incident and said that members of the community had not informed security operatives before taking their decision and that was why there was heavy casualty.

The PPRO added that investigation was ongoing and assured that with redeployment of additional five police units that comprised armed policemen banditry would be halted.

