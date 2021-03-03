Police confirm killing of two officers by gunmen in C/River

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed that two officers were killed, on Wednesday, by unknown gunmen in Obubra Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, in a statement in Calabar, said that one other officer sustained injuries.

Ugbo, however, debunked the news that six police officers were killed.

“The police command in Cross River regrets and condemn the unfortunate attack on policemen by unknown gunmen at two checkpoints in Obubra LGA in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The command hereby refutes the trending news making the rounds in some quarters that six policemen were killed in the said attack,’’ he said.

Ugbo said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sikiru Akande, has called for calm while frantic efforts are ongoing to get to the root of the incident.

“The command enjoins residents and well-meaning people in the state to view security as a collective venture by sharing genuine information with the police’’.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: