Police confirm killing of 6 persons by gunmen in Osun village

Six persons were reportedly killed on Saturday when gunmen raided a farming settlement in Wasinmi village, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the gunmen reportedly stormed the farming settlement and opened fire on people around and six persons, suspected to be herders were killed on the spot.

The Osun police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

Opalola said the incident happened late Saturday night, adding that those killed were members of the same family.

The PPRO, who noted that police had commenced investigation into the incident, said that the perpetrators of the evil act would be brought to justice.

Opalola also said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had moved to the village with detectives, hunting the perpetrators of the act.

The PPRO described the incident as unfortunate and vowed that the police would apprehend the culprits to face the law.(NAN)

