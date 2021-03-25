Police arrest school proprietor for molesting wife’s teenage niece

Kindly Share This Story:

…He started sexually molesting me when I was 13-years-old

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a school proprietor, Alhaji Musibau Salaam for allegedly molesting his wife’s niece in Ilasamaja area of Lagos.

Alhaji Musibau owns Salaam Montessori, Salaam primary and Salaam College located at 2, Fayemi Street Ilasamaja was duly arrested based on the tip-off received from the Guidance and Counseling Unit SUBEB Oshodi-Isolo.

It was gathered Salaam started sexually molesting his wife niece in 2019 when the victim was 13-years old. The abuse has been ongoing for years before the bubble burst.

According to a close family source, the suspect’s wife (the Survivors Aunty) is fully aware of the sexual abuse but choose to cover up her husband illicit Affairs with her niece.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspect is currently in Custody of the Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Unit State Criminal Investigation Department Panti SCID.

“The victim also revealed that her aunt is aware of the abuse but they refused to take action as they were managing it as a family affair”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

