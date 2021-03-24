Police arrest 8 suspected cultists in Okija, recover pistols, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

After days of clashes among rival cult groups in Okija, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, the state police command has finally uncovered their hideouts and arrested eight persons.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu said the command’s operatives, in conjunction with the military and other security agencies in the state, in the late hours of 23rd March 2021, raided a couple of criminal hideouts in Okija and arrested the eight suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ugbe Lucky (27), Ekene Ebubeze (38), Somto Chukwu (25), Ifeanyi Eze (22) Chika Nnekezie (31), Chidi Amadike (26) Maduabaka Obidiazor (30), and Chinemelum Okeke (19).

The command said it recovered one long locally made Dane gun, three locally double barrel pistols, and one live cartridge.

Also recovered were two knives, one jungle army camp beret, one red beret, two police belts, one shisha smoking pot, and substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

There had been tension in Okija in the past five months, leading to the murder of five youths, including one whose head was cut off and taken away by the assailants.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, while commending the joint patrol team led by the Police Area Commander, Ihiala for a gallant performance, reassured Anambra people that police would be relentless in taking the battle to the doorstep of criminal elements who were hellbent on fomenting trouble in the state and bring them to book.

