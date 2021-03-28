Police arrest 6 suspected robbers, cultists in Lagos, recover arms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected traffic robbers including their receiver who buys stolen items from them.

The suspects identified as: Lucky Isibor, Isah Mohammed, and Aminu Abdullahi were arrested by combined team of policemen and local Vigilante men on patrol at the Ikorodu roundabout while allegedly robbing innocent commuters and passers by in the area, on 26th March, 2021 at 11:30pm.

Some of the items recovered from them include eleven (11) phones, One Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand (#139,000), BRT Cowry Card, black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. During interrogation, it was discovered that Lucky Isibor doubles as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area.

In a related development, the same Operatives at Ikorodu Division at about 6.50pm, arrested one Emmanuel James, of No 27, Hassan Street, Rofo, Odongunyan, Ikorodu.

During police interrogation James confessed to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

Items recovered from him include one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three (3) live cartridges, one blue berret with Eye Confraternity inscription, two (2) bottles of Six Flower Perfume and assorted charms.

In addition, Operatives attached to Mushin Division of the Lagos State Police Command arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising ITI Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star, Daleko Areas.

The suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations, at Ladipo market.

The suspects are: Nnamaka Udeh, and Obina Onovo. Items recovered from them include one Samsung 57, which is being identified by one of thier victims, pairs of shoes, bags containing ATM cards and charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the policemen and the vigilante men for the arrests. He has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

While assuring Lagosians of adequate security of lives and property in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu vowed to make Lagos State uncomfortable for criminals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: