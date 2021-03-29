Police arraign 33-year old man for alleged N180,000 food fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 33-year-old man, Sulaimon Oshinowo, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N180,000 on the pretext of shipping foodstuff to Chicago, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Oshinowo, whose residential address is unknown, is charged for obtaining money under false pretences.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged the defendant obtained the sum of N180,000 from the complainant, one Mrs Cecilia Nwankwo.

Emuerhi said this was with an understanding of shipping 72kg of foodstuff to Chicago in USA, a representation he knew to be false.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 27 about 12.00 p.m. at the NAHCO Cargo Export Terminal, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the defendant failed to deliver the foodstuff to Chicago as promised.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs J.A. Adegun granted the defendant to N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and has evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence violates Sections 314 (1)(a)(b)of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

NAN reports that obtaining money under false pretences is punishable with 15 years’ imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 8 for mention.

