Pinnick lands in FIFA, as Motsepe heads african football

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, yesterday strolled to a landslide victory over his Malawian opponent Walter Nyamilandu to win the Anglophone slot on FIFA Council seat. He won by 43 votes to 8.

Pinnick thus becomes the third Nigeria to occupy that seat after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu. Pinnick was also elected 5th Vice President of CAF at the elections concluded in Rabat, Morocco, yesterday.

Earlier, the CAF General Assembly unanimously confirmed South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Motsepe stood unopposed at CAF’s 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco,. He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.

Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast were also voted as 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents respectively. Souleiman Waberi was the third vice president while Vice – Fouzi Lekjaa was elected 4th Vice President.

Known for being one of Africa’s richest men, Mr Motsepe is also the owner of 2016 African champions Mamelodi Sundowns – but who is the man behind the money?

