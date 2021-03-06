Breaking News
Photos of President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo taking COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa (read it HERE).

Below are photos from the seminal event.

Buhari, COVID-19 vaccine
President Buhari displaying his certificate after taking the vaccine.

Source: STATE HOUSE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

