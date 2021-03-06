Earlier in the day, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa (read it HERE).
Below are photos from the seminal event.
Source: STATE HOUSE.
