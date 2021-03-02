PHOTOS: Nigerian pastor, Fola Alade, others meet UK Prime minister over COVID vaccination

The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has met with church and community leaders, including Sola Fola-Alade, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, to discuss COVID-19 vaccination.
Speaking at the meeting with the prime minister, Fola-Alade, who is the lead pastor at Liberty Church, London, said as a medical doctor, he understands people’s fears concerning the quick development of the vaccines.
“Not only am I a pastor of a church, I’m also a medical doctor by training. I do understand people’s fears and anxieties concerning the speed of the development of the vaccines, and the things that are out there concerning how the vaccines were developed,” he said.
In a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Fola-Alade advised people to be careful about misinformation concerning the vaccine.
“While people do have valid fears & questions regarding the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, however, we must be careful about misinformation out there and look at the facts & make our decisions based on objective facts and not on myths,” he wrote.